There have been huge lines in, and outside grocery stores, a lot of them due to the coronavirus.

Avoiding large gatherings is nearly impossible if you need to go to the grocery store right now.

It's important to take additional steps when you get those groceries home, too.

It is highly recommended to wash any plastic, glass, or metal containers in soap and water before you put them away.

And if it's not practical, wash your hands and any surfaces they touched, afterward.

If you're really trying to distance yourself from others - and you get groceries delivered, see if they can drop them off at your door.

And if you're going to the store, bring some disinfecting wipes to clean the cart or basket before you use it.

In fact, many stores provide them.

RELATED: How to stay safe from coronavirus while on planes, trains, and buses

RELATED: Guilford County, Greensboro declare states of emergency 'due to the severity of coronavirus'

RELATED: Novant Health taking steps to control COVID-19 spread, screening center opens in Winston-Salem

RELATED: Duke Energy suspending disconnection for nonpayment

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775