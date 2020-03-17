GREENSBORO, N.C. — Federal, state, and local officials have all encouraged people to stay home to avoid possibly catching or spreading the Coronavirus.

That means many people won't be getting paid from jobs, especially those that live off of tips.

But there are some things you can focus on while we're waiting for things to go back to normal.

The first thing you need to focus on is your rent or mortgage. And if you're having an issue paying it, call the bank or your landlord as soon as possible. The longer you wait, the messier this gets.

Next, you need to focus on your utilities. Many have pledged to not shut off service during this time and most have assistance programs. But it's best to still contact them to be safe.

Coronavirus live blog: Cases now in all 50 states, Trump proposes sending checks

Four 2 Five: Nation's blood supply threatened by Coronavirus

Kevin Durant among four Nets to test positive for coronavirus

Cash in on Coronavirus: Should you refinance your house now?





