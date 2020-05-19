Answering your coronavirus questions with the statewide 211 director

The 211 service takes in hundreds of calls each day, so we're bringing the state director to you for answers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There is a lot of uncertainty when it comes to the coronavirus. Maybe you need help with your mortgage, rent, or food benefits. Maybe you're struggling with your bills and don't know where to turn for help.

Luckily our state has set up a 211 service for all your coronavirus questions.

We talked with Heather Black, the NC211director today to answer various coronavirus questions.

NUMBER OF CALLS:

If you've tried calling 211 over the past 2 weeks, it's been a busy time. Over the last 2 months, the hotline has seen over 45,000 calls. The current daily call volume for the hotline is usually around 750-800 calls a day.

So if you don't get through the first time, just be patient and continue to try. If you can wait a few days for an answer you may want to try the weekend. The hotline sees a drop in calls on the weekend.

TEXTS FROM 211:

You can have the 211 hotline send you the latest coronavirus news to your phone daily. Just text COVIDNC to 898211, follow the instructions and you'll be enrolled to receive text updates every day.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.