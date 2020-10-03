The Better Business Bureau says scammers are taking advantage of fear from the coronavirus.

Because the disease is spreading throughout the United States, the BBB warns people to be on the lookout for fake emails and calls, playing on anxiety about the virus, messages claiming to have news about the virus from a government source or get you to pay for phony cure.

"The messages claim to have news about the disease, and prompt readers to download malicious software,” said Lisa Schiller, Media Relations for the BBB. “One email scam claims that the government has discovered a vaccine, but it's keeping it a secret for security reasons. And you figure it can't hurt to give the medicine a try, so you get out your credit card and respond to that."

There are also fake fundraising emails claiming to need money to develop a vaccine. The BBB suggests you check any suspicious messages with your doctor or news source.

Right now, there are no FDA-approved drugs or vaccines to fight coronavirus.