GREENSBORO, N.C. — Another business is stepping up to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheetz is offering free meals to kids in need in our area. The meal will consist of a turkey sandwich, drink, and chips.

The meals will be available on a daily basis as long as supplies last. It's a national program. But here is a full list of locations in our area that will offer the meals.

2669 Maple Ave, Burlington, NC

1138 South Main St, Graham, NC

703 East King St, King, NC

2 Parrish Dr, Randleman, NC

1647 Freeway Drive, Reidsville, NC

1520 Jake Alexander Boulevard South, Salisbury, NC

5198 Reidsville Rd, Walkertown, NC

3202 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax, NC

4319 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC

6930 West Market St, Greensboro, NC

3941 West Market St, Greensboro, NC

1620 New Garden Road, Greensboro, NC

1639 Springs Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC

4401 Burlington Road, Greensboro, NC

1001 Gardner Hill Dr, Jamestown, NC

1400 Nc Hwy 66 South, Kernersville, NC

1551 Glenn Center Drive, Kernersville, NC

5230 Beauchamp Lane, Winston-Salem, NC

2505 Somerset Center Dr, Winston-Salem, NC

12290 N Nc Highway 150, Winston-Salem, NC

10206 South Main Street, Archdale, NC

2980 NC 68 South, High Point, NC

802 Westchester Dr, High Point, NC

3350 North Main St, High Point, NC

4120 Brian Jordan Pl, High Point, NC

5905 Finch Farm Rd, Trinity, NC

8283 Old US Highway 52, Lexington, NC

2350 South Main Street, Lexington, NC

1810 Liberty Dr, Thomasville, NC

805 South State St, Yadkinville, NC

2628 Alamance Rd, Burlington, NC

401 CC Camp Road, Elkin, NC

2191 13th Ave Drive SE, Hickory, NC

1449 Yadkinville Road, Mocksville, NC

