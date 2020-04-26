Gump is very friendly and loves toys. He seems to like other dogs and really likes people. Gump is a big handsome boy coming in at 78lbs.

He came into the shelter as a stray, so, unfortunately, we do not have any previous background history on him. But we do know he is a friendly and playful boy whose energy is contagious at the shelter. The staff says he is a “wonderful dog”.

Pet adoptions will be done by appointment only with curbside pet pick-ups. Please call 336-641-3401 to schedule your adoption appointment. You will then schedule a time to meet and pick-up your new best friend! Staff will meet adopters outside of the building to begin the adoption process.

All adoptions are free until further notice.

Pet Surrender:

Due to space limitations in our current animal intake area, and the challenge for proper social distancing, GCAS is suspending the surrender of owned pets until further notice. All owners interested in surrendering their pet should call 336-641-3413 for more information. GCAS is not taking in healthy community cats now; any kittens with a mother should be monitored until 8 weeks of age rather than brought to the shelter.

Lost Pet:

If you have lost your pet or believe that GCAS has your lost pet, please call 336-641-3401 or 336-641-3414. You do not need an appointment to claim your lost pet from GCAS.

Found Pet/Strays:

If you have found a pet or need to report a stray animal, please call 336.641.5990 or 336-641-3401.

Field Services:

Due to COVID-19, GCAS Animal Control Officers are only responding to urgent, high-priority calls including sick or injured animals and animals that threaten public safety. For Animal Control emergencies, questions or comments, call (336) 641-5990. For services on Sunday, after hours and Holidays call Metro 911 non-emergency number 336-373-2222 if it’s an emergency call 911. Animal Control will continue to respond to sick, injured, or vicious animals after hours.

Special Events:

All vaccination clinics, training, and adoption events have been canceled until further notice in compliance with the county’s Stay at Home order.

Volunteers:

GCAS is not permitting volunteers to enter the shelter at this time.