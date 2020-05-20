New scam makes you think you might have coronavirus

Watch out for text messages suggesting you go get tested. And never click the link from a number you don't know.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we get ready to reopen more parts of North Carolina, the writing is on the wall and your phone that scammers will try to use this to steal your money and information.

Hoax-Slayer.net has already received complaints about a text in other states that have reopened. It reads "someone who came in contact with you tested positive or has shown symptoms for COVID-19 & recommends you self-isolate/get tested."

Then it gives you a link to click on for more information. Don't do it!

The Guilford County Health Department confirms they would never send you personal information like this over a text message. They would call you to make sure you're okay.

And the North Carolina Attorney General explains further that the scammers are trying to get you to click on that link.