New scam makes you think you might have coronavirus

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we get ready to reopen more parts of North Carolina, the writing is on the wall and your phone that scammers will try to use this to steal your money and information.
Hoax-Slayer.net has already received complaints about a text in other states that have reopened. It reads "someone who came in contact with you tested positive or has shown symptoms for COVID-19 & recommends you self-isolate/get tested."
Then it gives you a link to click on for more information. Don't do it!
The Guilford County Health Department confirms they would never send you personal information like this over a text message. They would call you to make sure you're okay.
And the North Carolina Attorney General explains further that the scammers are trying to get you to click on that link.
"By doing so, you let them have access to your computer, your personal information and your financial information," Josh Stein said.
And Scam Watch has already received more than 2,000 complaints about coronavirus-related scams. With over $700,000 in reported loses.
So if you don't want to be part of that growing number, ignore coronavirus related texts from strange numbers.