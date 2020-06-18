How to pick a safe vacation spot during coronavirus

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Vacation is supposed to be stress-free. However, with a pandemic going on, planning one, is anything but.
How do you plan a vacation during a pandemic?
Consumer Reports says take a look at the local infection rates of the place you're considering.
You might want to take your own groceries and supplies - or find another place to vacation depending on the situation there.
It's also a good idea to check out the regulations and restrictions there.
Some cities might have extended stay-at-home orders.
Finally, ask and verify cleaning protocols.
How is your rental or hotel cleaned?
And do a quick inspection once you get there.
For more information, you can see Consumer Reports full article by clicking here.