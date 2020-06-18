How to pick a safe vacation spot during coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has made travel a bit more complicated. Try these steps.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Vacation is supposed to be stress-free. However, with a pandemic going on, planning one, is anything but.

How do you plan a vacation during a pandemic?

Consumer Reports says take a look at the local infection rates of the place you're considering.

You might want to take your own groceries and supplies - or find another place to vacation depending on the situation there.

It's also a good idea to check out the regulations and restrictions there.

Some cities might have extended stay-at-home orders.

Finally, ask and verify cleaning protocols.

How is your rental or hotel cleaned?

And do a quick inspection once you get there.