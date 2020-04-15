Stay-at-home. That’s become the new normal, as we work to flatten the curve against the coronavirus.

The problem is, there are multiple stay-at-home orders, and knowing which one to actually follow can be confusing. Between the state, your county, and maybe even your city, which one do you actually have to follow?



What happens if a mayor lifts the stay-at-home order, but governor's order is still in effect until the end of the month?

It may seem confusing, but the answer is actually pretty simple. You follow whatever the most restrictive requirement is.



We talked to Don Campbell, the Guilford county emergency management director. He said, regardless of who signed the most restrictive order, whether it be a mayor, the county commission, or the governor the most restrictive is what is enforced.

Here’s an example. Guilford county doesn't allow travel for church services, but the governor's order allows it. So, if you live in Guilford county, there is no travel for church service allowed.

On the other side, Guilford county allows hardware stores like Lowes and Home Depot to be open. The governor's orders restrict the number of people that are allowed inside. So even if you live in Guilford county, those stores will still restrict the amount of people allowed inside.

