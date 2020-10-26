If you moved recently, could you possibly vote twice?

A WFMY News 2 viewer asked this question. There is no cross-referencing database for state's to use for voter registration.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Could there be a possibility that a voter could vote twice if they just recently moved?

WFMY NEWS 2 viewer Claudia writes:



When folks move to NC from other states and register to vote through the BOE or DMV, does the state notify the other state to remove the person from the voter register? It seems if there is nothing in place, people could vote in 2 states.

The NC State Board of Elections confirms voters who move out of the state, die, or are convicted of a felony are removed as part of routine list maintenance processes.

How does the BOE do they get the info?

The National Change of Address (NCOA) System

NC Department of Health and Human Services

Law Enforcement records

The processes aren't instant and at this time, North Carolina does not cross-reference with other states.