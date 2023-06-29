Counterfeit cash is going around: How to spot fake bills

From yard sales to restaurants and gas stations, sometimes fake bills are circulated unknowingly.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The sign was posted at the register, "Our deepest apologies. Due to a recent string of counterfeit bills we can no longer accept bills over $20".

2WTK asked Greensboro Police if counterfeit cash was on the rise in the city.

They said there hasn't been a rash lately, but the police get reports of counterfeit bills every month.

If it happens at restaurants, it happens at yard sales, it happens at gas stations, counterfeit cash gets passed around sometimes unknowingly.

HOW TO SPOT A REAL BILL

Since the $20 bill is the most commonly counterfeited bill, let's show you how to spot a real bill. You hold it up to the light. You'll see the security strip on the left side of the bill, going from the top to the bottom of the bill.

When it comes to a $10 bill, looking at it face on you can't see the security measure. But again, tip the bill to the light, and on the right side of this bill, you'll see the faint watermark of Hamilton's image.

THE TRIED AND TRUE WAY TO KNOW IF A BILL IS REAL

Officers say you should be able to feel the bill is fake. but what if you're on the fence about if it's real or not? There's a way to know for sure.

You can buy a counterfeit pen. It's like $3 at Walmart. A yellow mark means the bill is real. A black mark means it's fake. It's that easy.

If you sell items at yard sales or Facebook Marketplace, you definitely want to have this pen.

CHECK OUT THIS RESOURCE FROM THE US CURRENCY