Could you live without a working fridge for 30 days?

A Reidsville couple just did it because repairmen couldn't fix the appliance and the company wasn't giving them a refund.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thirty days. What can you live without for 30 days? With COVID-19 we've had a lot of practice living without many things including

eating out at a restaurant, getting your haircut, and going to the gym.

For one couple though, they've been living without a working fridge for 30 days.



“It's been frustrating. I'm a healthcare worker and I thought people were trying to give us whatever assistance needed, but that didn't seem to be the case,” explained Sandra Thompson. She and her husband put in the hours trying to get their Samsung refrigerator fixed when the compressor died.

“We spent probably 40 hours on the phone and back and forth on chat sessions at night,” Thompson said.

The Samsung refrigerator was only four years old and still under warranty. Samsung sent a local repair company out, not once, not twice, but three times and she had the paperwork to prove it. When 2WTK reached out to Samsung we had all the paperwork needed along with the case numbers and timeline.

Samsung sent us this statement that says:

"At Samsung, we stand behind our products and strive to ensure customer satisfaction. We have followed up with the Thompson's to learn more about their experience and we are glad we were able to resolve the matter to their satisfaction. We encourage any customer with questions to contact us at 1-800-SAMSUNG”.

Samsung sent the Thompsons a $1,200 check and after waiting another week because of a fridge shortage, they got their new appliance.



“We would still be without a fridge and nothing on order if you hadn't helped with this,” said Thompson.