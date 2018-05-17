SANDY, Ore. -- A Sandy couple is reeling after getting scammed during an online car sale.

“Very frustrating,” said Alycia Cowan.

“Your hands are tied,” added husband Darren Ward.

Ward and Cowan are expecting their first child. They needed a new engine for the family car so they bought one and installed it.

“Car fired right up,” said Ward. “Two-thousand dollars for the motor.”

Alycia Cowan

To recoup the money, the couple decided to sell their Ford Mustang. They posted ads on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, and OfferUp. They found a buyer and met him at the Fred Meyer in Sandy.

“They seemed super nice, super cool,” said Cowan.

Cowan and Ward went home with $2,000 in cash. They quickly learned it was counterfeit cash.

“It started off with a lot of sadness,” said Cowan. With the baby coming we needed the money.”

Law enforcement officials say there are things you can do to be sure you are in possession of real cash. You can feel the paper, shine a light through it, and tilt the bill.

“There are several security features on bills,” said Det. Sam Craven of the Sandy Police Department.

The tips come too late for the expecting couple.

“We hope someone sees the car and turns it in,” said Cowan. “Hopefully the police get our car back.”

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Sandy Police Department.

The Ford Mustang Cowan and Ward sold

