COVID-19: Where we are now, what's coming next, when will it end | Dig In 2 It

The United States has now recorded more than 800,000 COVID-19 related deaths. We dig into where things stand with the pandemic right now.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 800,000 Americans have now died from COVID-19 complications. Experts are racing to learn more about the omicron variant as it spreads throughout the world.

The pandemic evolves every day. New question keep popping up.

We've gotten other questions for a long time. One viewer asked us to verify if "all (COVID-reported) deaths are actually from COVID-19."

Yes, it is true COVID-reported deaths are from COVID-19, but in many cases, the virus is the contributing, not the immediate, cause of death. The physician must determine those factors and record them on the death certificate.

"It has to be listed on the death certificate, as either the primary cause or contributing cause of death," Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said. "Sometimes, particularly the contributing cause can be a little bit in the gray zone, and then it's up to the doctor who is dictating the death certificate."

The omicron variant has sparked a bunch of questions. Viewers have asked us things like if their vaccine still works, how serious the new variant is and if they need a booster.

Pfizer says early data suggests their two-dose series is 30% effective in preventing illness. It remains 70% effective at keeping symptoms mild. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson both say they're still collecting data about how omicron impact their vaccine.

Since the variant was just recently discovered, doctors are still working on learning all they need to know. The CDC says it isn't sure yet if omicron causes more severe disease or if current treatments are effective. More than 30 states, including North Carolina have confirmed cases.

"In looking at early data on transmissibility of omicron from other countries, we expect to see proportion of omicron cases continue to grow in the coming weeks," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC Director, said. "Early data suggests omicron more transmissible than delta."

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday he doesn't expect a variant-specific booster to be needed. He said the current booster shots increase someone's protection enough.

The pandemic has lasted nearly two years. Viewers have asked us when it will finally end.

Doctors have said for months that the best way to end the pandemic is everyone getting vaccinated. In North Carolina, 63% of people eligible have at least one dose. Doctors say that number isn't high enough. It's left us with two options.

"I think it's pretty clear people have declared themselves as never getting immunized," Dr. Ohl said. "They'll just get COVID. Before this is over, everyone's going to get immunized one way or another."