COVID nose: Can you retrain your sense of smell?

Smell therapy is done for 10-20 seconds twice a day for a few weeks.

One of the symptoms of COVID is a loss of taste and smell. For some the loss is temporary, but the problem can linger for weeks if not months. Experts say, smell therapy could help it along.

“Really all you're doing is you get four or five things that have pretty distinct smells and then you just take big whiffs of it a couple of times a day,” said Dr. Kyle Johnson, Ear, Nose, and Throat Physician.



"Typically that's going to be something like a flower, like rose, a lemon, eucalyptus, and something like clove,” said Dr. Alan Bruns.



You’re basically retraining your brain to recognize smells again. Something both doctors say to do for about 10 to 20 seconds twice a day for a few weeks.

"Certain foods can have so many smells at once that it's hard to do it, so you want to go with something basic," said Dr. Johnson.

Doctor Bruns adds several studies have shown those who do smell therapy recover better and quicker than those who don't.

The key is to keep at it. He says the results won't be immediate.

If you lost your sense of smell and it's been over three months, both doctors say you need to see an Ear, Nose, and Throat specialist.