NC Auditor finds "no monitoring" for $83 million of COVID relief tax dollars

GREENSBORO, N.C. — During the beginning of the pandemic, it felt like federal tax dollars to help people were just falling from the sky. $83 Million went through North Carolina's Golden Leaf Foundation to keep small businesses afloat. A new report from North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood found once Golden Leaf gave out that money, the foundation "did not monitor" how it was spent.



"Wood: They required the small businesses to certify in the contract between Golden Leaf and the business that they would spend the money only on the things that were allowed in this loan program. And then Golden Leaf did nothing else.



Briscoe: So they never followed up to make sure the money was spent correctly?



Wood: They did not.



Briscoe: How easy would it have been for someone to commit fraud under this circumstance?



Wood: Easy."



Golden Leaf responded writing in part that the Recovery Act where the federal money came from did not require monitoring. And "Because monitoring borrower spending: a) was not required b) would have a significant impact on small businesses and c) would necessitate additional administrative funds, Golden LEAF believes it would be contrary to the intent of the N.C. General Assembly."



"This federal assistance is an opportunity to recover from this crisis," Wood said. "We need to make sure that every dollar is spent for the intended purpose."