COVID vaccine can cause a false positive result on your mammogram

The vaccine doesn't cause breast cancer or give you COVID, but it can cause your lymph nodes to swell.



Mammograms are part of life. I took a picture in January of me at the Greensboro Breast Center and posted it on my Facebook page to remind folks: don't let COVID stop you from getting life-saving tests.

But recently, there's been an increase in false-positive mammogram results and doctors say the COVID vaccine is linked to this. Providers are seeing patients who have swollen lymph nodes. That swelling is oftentimes a signal there is breast cancer. But in these cases, the nodes are simply swollen as a reaction to the COVID vaccine.

“The swelling of the lymph nodes is a representation of that battle being fought and your body's immune response against that foreign entity. If there is one thing I can reassure all patients, this is a normal reaction in terms of mounting a defense to the vaccination and the COVID virus,” said Dr. Jason McKellop, Medical Director of Breastlink.



According to the CDC, more than 11% of those who have had their first dose of the vaccine experience swollen lymph nodes. That number increases to 16% after the second dose.

Is the vaccine giving people breast cancer? No.

Is the vaccine giving people COVID? No.

Is the vaccine causing false positives due to the swollen lymph nodes? Yes, sometimes.

The Society of Breast Imaging is advising women to get their mammograms either before they get the vaccine or wait until 4-6 weeks after the vaccine.