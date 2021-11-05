Is that a CPI Security worker at your door? The company says, NO!

The security company sent out an email warning customers of false sales people needing to do work on the system or switching their service to a new company.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Someone's knocking at the door, somebody’s ringing the bell. Besides signing along with Paul McCartney, what do you do? Your choices are to answer it, peek through the peephole, or ignore it.

A lot of folks are answering the door because they believe the person on the other side is with a company they do business with, but what’s happening is anything from a scam to bad business practice.

CPI Security customers are getting an email warning them about these door-to-door issues.



Competitors are committing fraud by posing as CPI employees or they're providing deceptive information about CPI.

What kind of deceptive information? The claim is they're with a new company that bought CPI and your service needs to be changed over or they're with CPI and they need to do some updates on your control panel

Both claims are false.

CPI offers these 4 steps to protect yourself, and really, these are pretty standard for any company-- even if you don't have CPI.



Examine their attire. Look for logos. Now, we know scammers can make their own so, don’t just rely on this one.



Verify their employee ID. There is actually a website where you can put the number in-- or you can just call the mainline.



Here's the biggie: No employee will ever come to an existing customer's home to sell equipment or upgrade your system unannounced.



And last, contact CPI directly, with the number you have on your bill.

Since we're on the subject of your money and possible scams, this is timely since Tax Day is May 17, 2021.

DON'T FALL FOR TAX SCAMS

Be very careful about how you share your tax-related information, and follow these tips to avoid scams: