When it comes to the art of beer, there are few on the same playing field as Heady Topper. For years, the can has been one of the most sought-after in the world. The Double IPA inside is the among the highest rated and its cover art is among the most recognizable for craft beer fans.

“Oh gosh, said Jen Kimmich. “People went crazy.”

Jen and John Kimmich are the founders of the Alchemist Brewery in Vermont and say that label was a collaboration with artist and musician, Dan Blakeslee, who’s concert posters captured John’s attention at a Vermont coffee shop.

“What he said to me was, he liked the whimsical nature of it,” said Blakeslee. “And he just wanted a simple, like, black and white can. And he said, ‘I want hops exploding out of this guy's head, like this."

The number of craft breweries nationwide has more than tripled in the past ten years. And now, brewers are not only in a race to make the best tasting beers, but they’re also competing for your eye.

Designing those cans has become a full-time job for Megan Penmann who’s created more than 300 labels for Other Half Brewing in Brooklynn, New York, which releases upwards of four new cans every week.

“It's wild to see it out there in the world and see people with it,” admitted Penmann.

There are entire social media accounts dedicated to the craft of craft beer labels. More than 150,000 followers track the Other Half art on the brewery’s Instagram account.

The team at the Alchemist as continued their work with Dan on other cans since the release of their famed beer. They said their art – and beer – have always gone hand in hand.