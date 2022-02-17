Experts answer your financial questions

Michelle Shanks from Summit Credit Union joined 2 Wants to Know to answer all of your financial questions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all know money makes the world go round. We want to make sure when we get it, it can stay in our pockets, so we can cover our expenses.

To give you tricks on financial security, Michelle Shanks from Summit Credit Union joined 2 Wants to Know.

Overdrafts

Shanks defines an overdraft as "a service provided by your financial institution to ensure that your transactions are covered for non-sufficient funds in your checking account."

Shanks said you should create your own overdraft plan. That way you pay yourself first.

Shanks suggested you learn your institutions overdraft policies and fee schedules. She said you also need to understand the difference between current and available balance.

Shanks provided several tips to avoid overdrafts:

Manage your spending.

Use cash whenever possible.

Check bank account balances before making purchases.

Set up an overdraft account for emergencies.

Fake checks and scams

Shanks said the pandemic and changes in the economic landscape made it easier for thieves to come for your money.

She said beware of offers where someone asks you to pay to receive a prize.

Shanks warned of people asking you to send money orders or gift cards to strangers. That's a sign someone is trying to scam you.

Shanks said other scams include someone asking you to deposit a check for work you didn't do. She said you should never deposit unexpected checks into your bank account.

When fraud does happen, Shanks said you have a few places to report to. She suggested reporting fraud to the company where it happened.