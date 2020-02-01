GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many of us have multiple credit cards with multiple payments and usually pretty high-interest rates.



But what if you could consolidate that into one bill, at a much lower interest rate?



The penny hoarder found this website. And if you owe less than $50,000 dollars to credit card companies they offer to pay your credit card debt for you.

They give you a loan and you'll pay them back at a much lower interest rate.

they start at about 4% APR

This will give you the benefit of boosting your credit rating and according to Penny Hoarder it can help you get out of debt faster.

The Penny hoarder had more suggestions if you have more than $1,000 in your checking account. Check out their full article here.

Take your financial resolutions step-by-step

You paid for a service, but they went out of business. Now what?

The best credit cards for families