The holiday shopping season is here and millions will be using plastic to buy presents.

The federal government says credit card debt in the US is now over 1 trillion dollars.

Octavia dozier had 21 in fact, and all that plastic put her 20-thousand dollars in debt, with many of those card charges racked up during this time of year.

Like millions of Americans, Dozier couldn't pay off the balance and kept accruing interest.

A survey from comparecards.com found, over the past six months, just 26 percent of people paid their credit card statement in full every time. that's compared to 36 percent last year.

Matt Schulz is with compare cards and says some people are paying more than 20 percent in interest.

One way to get that rate down is to pick up the phone and call your credit card company.

"We've done a study that showed that about 80 percent of people who ask to have their interest rate reduced on their credit card were successful but very few people do that." Says Schulz.

Another idea, set up automatic bill payments.

Dozier sought help from the national foundation for credit counseling.

She slowed her spending and paid more principal four years later she's debt-free.

