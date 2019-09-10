GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro and Guilford County have a lot to be proud of when it comes to their crime stoppers program.

Since Crimestoppers started in 1981 the city of Greensboro says it's recovered more than 20 million dollars in drugs and property, across the county. That makes it the leader for cleared cases and recovered property nationwide.

Greensboro crime stoppers alone have cleared more than 88-hundred cases and helped lead to 15-thousand arrests.

Now all of that is great, but you may be asking yourself "if I submit a tip, will it truly stay anonymous?" That answer is 100% yes.

There are 3 ways to submit tips. By phone, text, or online. All calls come into crime stoppers as private, so they don't see or save your number. They can't call you back and they certainly can't pass your number along to the police. Texts and online tips are even submitted through several third party companies. Meaning your information receives extra layers of protection.