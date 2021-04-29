Safe travels | How your family can travel safely during the pandemic: 2 Wants to Know

Cruise lines are preparing to sail as early as June 5 into U.S. ports

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Summer time is just around the corner and your family may be ready to take flight or set sail, but is it safe?

Many of the major cruise lines including Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Norwegian and Crystal have announced plans to sail in the Caribbean and Greece as early as June 5th.

2 Wants to Know is talking to Ginny Maurer, with Cruise Planners Travel, about traveling during COVID.

What's changing for cruise lines?

Cruising out of U.S. ports is not approved at this point and cruise lines are working with the CDC to update the Conditional Sail order. Note this is different from the original No sail order.

Each of these cruise lines is going to be requiring vaccines to sail on a temporary basis while sailing from the foreign ports.

There will be limited capacity aboard each ship.

Masks will need to be worn while walking corridors and in lobby areas but while outside, in your stateroom or dining you will not need to wear one.

Temperature checks will be done periodically. The cruise lines will also take care of the testing required to fly back into the U.S.

Why should I use a travel agent?

Use a travel professional/Book now with a travel advisor

Use a Travel Advisor to ensure you’re not wasting time and money

While many locations are opening up for travel, protocols are changing rapidly - both internationally and domestically. This involves everything from required testing, documentation, written authorizations, required travel insurance, to mention just a few of the many items to be considered with each destination. There is lot of misinformation or misunderstood information out there.

A travel advisor is there to help you each and every step of the way from the beginning of the planning phase until you actually return. They are the professional. You are not working with some random 800 number or website. You have an actual person that knows your likes, dislikes, and every detail of the trip along with what is necessary to make it as smooth as possible.

There are many people who may not be comfortable traveling right now - as a travel advisor we simply discuss their level of comfort and options that fit within that level and help make it happen.

Should I wait to book a trip?