BURLINGTON, N.C. -- — On Thursday evening, the City of Burlington sent out an alert detailing an attempted Cyber Attack on the City.

It is something we see, and warn you about a lot -- a phishing scam.

This time though, the hackers had access to Police Captain, Mark Roscoe's email. Burlington Leaders say if you received an email from the Captain -- on Halloween -- do not open it.

It contains a link they want you to click, so potentially harmful activities could happen. In an email the City of Burlington says Captain Roscoe's email is no longer compromised, and is safe.

We are working to see if any damage was done to The City of Burlington, and how they stopped the problem.

