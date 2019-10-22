DALLAS, Texas — What a week in Dallas. A massive tornado and storms ripped through several neighborhoods, destroying homes and knocking out power.

In North Dallas, winds of an EF-3 tornado reached 140 mph. Among the survivor stories, two Djs hid in a bathroom as the storm passed. It destroyed the studio where they'd just been working.



Fortunately, the system weakened as it pushed over our area but we know the dangers that come with severe weather. It's hard to forget this damage from the Greensboro tornado.

You need to come up with a safety plan now. If a tornado is approaching, experts say you need to consider rooms without windows, closest to the interior of a building.

If your home has a basement, go there and stay away from windows.

If you're in an office building, get to the room closest to the center of the building at the lowest level you can get to.

And if at all possible, avoid being in a car or out in the open when one hits.

