No town or city is immune to potholes. If you have roads, you’ve got potholes.

Some North Carolinians explained their frustrations with potholes.

"So many uneven patches of pavement that you kinda of have to memorize it so that you're not messing your car up every day," said one person.

"I understand that they're probably doing everything they can” said another. “I just wish they wouldn't leave the street dangerous and so that it's going to be messing up people's cars."

Both said the roads in downtown Raleigh damaged their cars.

So, what can you do if your vehicle is damaged by a pothole?

You can file a “tort claim” to try to get money back. Fill out an incident statement and submit it to the county where the damage happened.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will then send your claim and its own report to the State Attorney General's office.

They'll figure out if the department knew about the pothole and tried to repair it within a reasonable length of time. If not, you might be awarded some money.

