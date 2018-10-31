Sofia Santiago's daughter, Lilah, was prescribed penicillin after her second birthday for an ear infection. The penicillin caused a rash all over her body.

"She had been on antibiotics a lot, never had a reaction until this time for whatever reason,” said Santiago. “In the bath, noticed she had really red, really angry hives from head to toe and it was the first time we had ever seen this reaction in her."

"Most reactions that kids have to antibiotics are minor; that's something like a rash,” said Lauren Friedman, Consumer Reports Health Editor. “But kids can actually have a serious reaction to antibiotics, and that's when we see something like anaphylactic shock, and that's that a life-threatening allergic reaction.

A CDC study found that up to 81% of visits kids made to the ER due to antibiotic reactions were for mild allergic events like rashes. However, you should take your child to the hospital immediately if severe symptoms arise.

“But with children of any age if you see serious symptoms like trouble breathing or a weak pulse, seizure, a loss of consciousness or even severe hives, you want to take them to the ER right away," said Friedman.

Even with possible side effects, antibiotics are generally considered safe. When used properly, these life-saving drugs far outweigh the risks.

