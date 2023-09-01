Decluttering your spaces

Professional organizer Katina Boyd said it's best to start one room at a time.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Decluttering as a fall tradition not only helps you create an organized and inviting living space but also positively impacts your mental and emotional well-being. Since school is back in session and schedules are changing, decluttering can welcome the new season with a fresh perspective and renewed energy.

Fall Decluttering Tips

Digital declutter

Delete unused apps, organize your digital files, and clean up your email inbox.

Create a central/family email.

Most school communication is digital. Having multiple email accounts attached for notifications is a recipe for reminders and appointments getting lost. A family email account will allow everyone to be able to access emails and the calendar. Invites can be sent out to individual accounts from the family. The account should only be used for important family communication not for personal emails or advertisements.

Edit wardrobe

Give your closet a refresh by purging those summer clothes and making space for your fall favorites.

Pack away (or move to another area of the closet) summer clothing, shoes, and accessories that won't be needed during the fall.

Use the opportunity to assess which items you actually wore during the summer and consider donating or discarding those you didn't.

Tackle the pantry and fridge

Remove old food items and tidy your shelves.

Clean out your pantry and refrigerator.

Dispose of expired items and donate non-perishables not being used.

Consider organizing pantry for fall staples and holiday cooking supplies.

Organize entryway

Return anything that doesn't belong in the entryway (shoes, mail, random paperwork, etc.).

Add a tray or basket to a console table or cabinet countertop for grab-and-go items like keys, sunglasses, hand sanitizer, and masks. Get in the habit of always putting necessities back, so it becomes a permanent home.

Remove and store summer decor

Go through your summer décor before packing it away. Be sure to donate those décor items longer being used.

P.I.L.L.S Method

Professional organizer, Katina Boyd created an easy process called the “P.I.L.L.S.” method of decluttering. Boyd is a pharmacist who said it's a tool for completing in-home medication reviews with my patients. She said it was successful at bringing order to complex medication regimens and decided to carry it over to other areas.

P- Pull everything out

I- Inventory what you have (put likes with likes)

L- Let go of things with gratitude.

L- Label and Contain