GREENSBORO, N.C. — Once again, the IRS is only giving you a few days to meet a stimulus payment deadline.

You have until noon May 13th to sign up to get your stimulus payment by direct deposit versus getting a check in the mail.

IRS Get My Payment: Direct Deposit Info

The IRS doesn’t have this deadline on the website or the Facebook page. The only place 2WTK found it is on Twitter. The post says you have 3 days (now 2 days) left to input your bank information. By doing so, the post says, you get your stimulus payment through direct deposit.

RELATED: Coronavirus stimulus checks sent to dead people need to be returned, IRS says

Does everyone need to do this? No. Here's a look at who needs to put in their direct deposit info and who doesn’t.

NO:

Anyone on Social Security, SSI, Disability, Vets benefits

If you already filed your 2018/2019 taxes and got a refund



YES:

If you owed and paid taxes in 2018 or 2019. (The IRS doesn't have your bank info. Really. The CARES ACT didn’t allow the IRS to access the accounts of those who paid taxes, only those who got refunds.)

If you filed in 2019 but you're unsure it's been processed

If you filed your 2018 or 2019 taxes and you got a paper check

RELATED: Where is my stimulus money? Why the IRS can't find you for your stimulus payment.

What happens if you don't put your info in by the deadline?

You'll still get your stimulus money, but you'll get it by check through the mail.

And that could take weeks or even months to get that paper check.

The stimulus checks are set to be mailed out all the way through September.