Debt limit deal will impact student loans

The bill ends the pause on repayments. A money expert has advice to help you prepare.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the House is expected to vote on the debt limit deal reached between Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden, we're digging through the bill to see how it will impact you.

The compromise is a 99-page bill that caps non-defense spending, and cuts funding for the IRS. It also impacts people with student loans. If you have student debt, here are three things you need to know about the debt deal:

1. The deal does not impact student loan forgiveness. You are still eligible for up to $20,000 in forgiveness if the courts end up siding with President Biden. We expect the Supreme Court to decide within the next few weeks.

2. The pause on repayments would end by the end of August.

3. The only way payments could be paused again is if Congress passes a new law to pause them.

With repayments starting up again, CBS News's Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger has some advice for you.

"If you have a student loan or any other debt, create a list of each loan, include monthly payment amounts and the interest rate. Focus on the highest interest loans and then systematically work your way down to the lower interest ones," she said. "For parents, if you can afford to help the kids without jeopardizing your own financial security that's fine, but no borrowing against the house or the 401(k)."