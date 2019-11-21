NORTH CAROLINA, USA — High Point's twitter account is known for its sense of humor. And post like these highlight it.

It's a funny post with a practical message. And it got us thinking.

What are the rules once you hit a deer or another animal that shouldn't just be left on the road?

For your safety:

According to Consumer Reports, fall is the mating season for deer so there will be a lot of them these days. They're most active around dawn and between the hours of 6 pm and 9 pm.

If you see one don't swerve. You can confuse the animal as to which way to go, or even worse hit another car. Just brake as quickly and as safely as you can.

And assume they have friends. Deer travel in groups, so if you avoid one, be ready in case another one comes. So what happens if you do hit the deer, or find another dead animal?

What's next?

Greensboro:

if you come across any dead animals on city streets you can call 336-373-CITY (2489.) The city will also collect any dead animals placed at the curb. You can put it in a bag or a box. But do not put it in your garbage or recycling can.

Winston-Salem:

The city has a similar policy. If the animal is within city limits call CityLink at 336-727-2638 and give them the exact location. The sanitation department will send someone to pick it up. If it's within the county call NCDOT at 1-877-DOT-4YOU (1-877-368-4968)

High Point:

High Point also has people ready to help with deceased animals. City officials say you can call 336-883-3111 any time and on the next working day someone will come to pick up the carcass and dispose of it.





Officials at all three cities agree that putting the animal in your recycling bin is not the preferred way to handle them.

