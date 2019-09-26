GREENSBORO, N.C. — A reverse mortgage is where the bank pays you for the value of your homeand they get paid back when the house is sold or you die.

It's often used to help pay for retirement.

But new information from the government accountability office shows defaults in these types of loans have gone from just 2 percent to 18 - an 800 percent increase in just a few years.

Auditors say the most common reasons for default are failing to meet occupancy requirements or failing to paying taxes and insurance on your property.

Since 2015, the Federal Housing Administration has allowed borrowers in default to get onto repayment plans. But lenders somehow only gave that option to 22% percent of people who qualified for it.

Auditors are suggesting new ways the FHA can better oversee the program to make sure the repayment option is used more in the future.

In the meantime, if you are at risk of default on a reverse mortgage, the best thing to do is contact a real estate attorney. there may be federal program and grants to help you out.