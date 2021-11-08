Delivery! What is the most common food item to be delivered?

Uber Eats compiled their stats for this year so far. One eater has ordered more than 700 times!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pandemic made most of us pros at take-out and delivery. That's right, we can order food like a boss. Uber Eats released their Cravings Report for 2021.

Manners: The most polite states are Montana, Vermont, Oregon, Idaho, and Washington – they say "please" and "thank you" the most in their instructions. And customers in Asheville, NC, Santa Fe, NM, and the Florida keys were the most generous tippers.

According to Uber's report, the top cuisines ordered and delivered are Mexican, burgers, and then Chinese food. Breakfast, like bagels and donuts, made it to the top ten.



Repeat Eaters: One eater in Raleigh, NC ordered from Zayka Indian 904 times in 2021.

Uber Eats saw their deliveries skyrocket for groceries as well. According to Uber, the number one grocery item is the banana. Uber delivered 25,000 pounds of bananas in September alone.

The number one item delivered is one most of us have a hard time saying no to when we go through the fast-food drive-thru....french fries. In the top three: french fries, Pad Thai & Garlic Naan. Soda came in fourth place. Oh, and speaking of fries, Uber compared side orders of cheese fried before the pandemic to know. The orders have increased by more than 1,234%.

You might find it interesting to know the special requests or instructions people give their Uber Eats drivers. Most folks tell them to "hold the onion" and the second most common request is for extra sauce!

What was most surprising to 2WTK was the OTHER stuff that Uber Eats is delivering. This is from their report: