You can't campaign on an empty stomach - but you won't believe how much money is spent on food for the candidates and their teams.

And you should hear what they're buying.

The top 7 campaigns spent $600,000 on food in just one month.

The Steyer camp spent $85,000 in South Carolina last month – nearly doubling the amount spent by all candidates in Iowa.

Bernie Sanders spent $12,000 on pizza – $5,000 at domino's alone.

And Mike Bloomberg spent $11,000 on sushi, which equates to 9,000 rolls from the New York restaurant they ordered from.

