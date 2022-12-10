Trick the cavities this Halloween: Dentist answers your candy questions | 2 Wants to Know

A dentist ranks candies, telling you which choices are better this Halloween.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 'Tis the season for Halloween candy, but hopefully not cavities. That's why Dr. Naomi Lee with Piedmont Pediatric Dentistry joined 2 Wants to Know to answer all your candy questions.

The North Carolina Dental Society has a best and worst candy survival guide to keep you and your family cavity-free. Here's how your favorites stack up.

Chocolate

Chocolate is one of the most popular Halloween candies. Did you know it’s probably one of the safest, too? Chocolate dissolves quickly and washes off your teeth easier than other candies. Dark chocolate is your best bet, as it contains less sugar than milk chocolate.

Sugar-Free Chewing Gum

Sugarless chewing gum is a good option for trick-or-treaters. Chewing sugarless gum increases the flow of saliva and neutralizes cavity-causing bacteria, which aids in preventing tooth decay.

Gummies

Sticky candies can be a nightmare. These candies tend to cling to teeth, giving ample time for cavities to form. It’s important to have your children brush and floss thoroughly, as gummies often get stuck on the tooth’s surface and in crevices between teeth.

Hard Candy/Lollipops

Hard candy is hard on teeth and can result in chipped or cracked teeth. It’s best to steer clear of any hard candy.

Sour Candy