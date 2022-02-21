Did you get a parking ticket? A private company is now charging on Triad lots.

The lot you've been parking for free for years could be under new management.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You're going to a baseball game, grabbing a beer or dinner out, maybe it’s a show. Either way, you need a parking space.

The lot you've always parked in, may look the same, but maybe you've missed the new signs, saying you now have to pay for parking

Check this out. This is a Triad lot I have parked in many times in Winston-Salem, for free. Now, there are signs up and cameras too.



It’s not the city doing the enforcement, it's a company out of Florida. These new pay lots are popping all over the Triad and people are getting tickets in the mail.

A viewer sent me one of the parking tickets from Professional Parking Management in Fort Lauderdale. The parking issue is a lot on Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem. You can see the pictures of the car at the bottom, I’ve blocked out the license plate. On the ticket it says, “failure to pay may result in collections or further legal action”.



Speaking of action taken, the Better Business Bureau has a history with this company. While the business is not accredited, there are hundreds of customer complaints that have been closed by the BBB. There were 530 closed complaints in just in the last 12 months alone. I read through them, many of them were the company crediting money back.