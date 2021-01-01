Did you get your stimulus payment? Look for IRS TREAS 310 in your bank account

Direct deposits by the IRS are making their way into accounts. Here's when checks will start going out and debit cards too.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Happy New Stimulus Payment! The IRS is putting funds in accounts and it is showing up on New Year's Day for many.

The $600 per adult and $600 per dependent under the age of 17 is pending in accounts all over the nation and right here in the Triad. This screenshot is from a BB&T/Truist customer.

BB&T sent out an email telling customers:

"EIP (Economic Stimulus Payment) direct deposits will be posting to accounts on January 4."

The email went on to confirm the IRS information:

Checks will be printed and delivered to the USPS each day starting December 30 (except January 1 and Sundays) and will continue for the next 5-7 weeks.





Pre-paid debit cards will start being issued on January 4.

Under this stimulus bill, individuals would receive a $600 check, so long as they made $75,000 per year. Couples making up to $150,000 would receive a check for $1,200.

The checks would begin to phase out above these income levels, maxing out at $87,000 for individuals and $174,000 for couples. Income levels will be based on 2019 tax filings.

Families would also receive an additional $600 for each dependent child under 17-years-old.

You can check the IRS website for more information on how to get your payment and how to check your payment.