Did you miss out on Stimulus #1 & #2? File taxes & get the payment.

Even if you don't normally file taxes, the only way to get the stimulus or the Recovery Rebate Credit is to file taxes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Stimulus #3 is out and being spent. What if you didn't get Stimulus #1 or #2? Maybe you didn't get all the money you think you're eligible to get. What do you do?

The short answer is, file your taxes. Even if you don't normally file taxes, file them to claim the stimulus money.

“In some cases, there may be people who didn't get one or both stimulus payments, but by filing the 2020 tax return and making sure line 30 is completed, they may be able to get a refundable credit,” said Kevin Robinson of Robinson Tax & Accounting Services.

The thought of doing taxes when you haven't done taxes in a while may seem overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be.

The 1040-SR, it’s the seniors' tax form, is just three pages. On line 30 is the Recovery Rebate Credit, which is your stimulus payment. There is a worksheet to help you figure out what you need to put down on line 30.

To help you, the IRS has several FREE online filing programs for you to use. The folks at the Greensboro Public Library say the programs walk you through doing your taxes.

“What I like about the e-file service is it is a guided step by step service and they use partners like Tax Pro and Turbo Tax and other tax preparing companies. All you have to do is go through the guidelines on the screen. Some have video tutorials. It's very simple,” said Danielle Pritchett of the Greensboro Public Library.

Again, if you didn't get stimulus #1or #2 and you know you're eligible, you need to file your taxes. Tax Day is May 17, 2021.