Did you pay for a vaccine or an appointment? How to get your money back.

Consumer Reports gives you ways to spot a vaccine-related scam.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Waiting to get a COVID-19 vaccine can be frustrating. The same goes for navigating the online or telephone registration process in many areas. So it’s not surprising that scammers are preying on people anxious to get a vaccine.

Earlier this year, authorities shut down a website that had a name similar to the vaccine maker Moderna, and its creators were later arrested after allegedly trying to sell vaccines for $30 per dose. This is not an isolated incident.

Scammers are feeding off the frenzy of people trying to get a vaccine by offering fake promises of early access to shots and targeting people by social media posts, emails, texts, online ads, and robocalls.

To protect yourself from a vaccine scam, first and foremost learn how to spot one. Consumer Reports says take a hard pass if you’re asked for money.

If anyone is asking you to pay to either book an appointment or to get the actual vaccine, it’s a scam. Getting the shot is free; you can’t buy it anywhere. So ignore any emails or pop-up ads charging a fee.

If you’ve already paid for a vaccine using a credit card, dispute it with your credit card company. But if you used a payment app such as Venmo or Zelle, you’re unlikely to get your money back because they don’t offer the same protections as a credit card.