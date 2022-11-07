Did your vote count? How to check to see if your ballot was accepted

Step-by-step guide, including why your early voting ballot is considered an absentee ballot.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 Wants To Know has three things for you to know when it comes to Election Day.

#1 Where to look to confirm your ballot was accepted

Everyone in North Carolina goes to the same place, the North Carolina State Board of Elections website. You're looking for the VOTER SEARCH tab on the home page.



When you click VOTER SEARCH, it takes you to the info page. You put your info in, basically your name, birth year, and county.



The search brings you to your page where you scroll down to see Absentee Ballots and Voter History.



#2 Why your early voting ballot is considered an absentee ballot

“According to state law, any person who was early voting is considered absentee voting because you are voting absent from your polling place on election day. Early voting is a form of absentee voting,” said Tim Tsujii, Forsyth County Board of Elections Director.

When you check your early voting in Absentee Ballots, it will show the date you voted and if the ballot was accepted.

#3 The one place you can turn in your absentee ballot by hand on Election Day

If you want to hand deliver your absentee ballot, the only place you can do it is your county Board of Elections Office.

You cannot take it to the polling sites, they will not accept it there. Your other choice of course is to mail it. The postmark must be on or before November 8, 2022.