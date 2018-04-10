Millions of Americans got a test of the new presidential alert system Wednesday. They’re meant to communicate to the public in case of dire emergencies. So what does it mean if you didn’t get the alert?

Here’s what happened. The alert comes through FEMA, so USA today spoke to them about why some people didn’t get the alert.

FEMA says cell phones that were turned on, get wireless emergency alerts, and were within range of an active cell tower can get the alert.

They say being on a call or having an active data session open on your phone might have interfered with the message.

Fema also wants public feedback on the alert. You can email them at FEMA-National-Test@fema.dhs.gov.

