WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A workplace shooting in Winston-Salem, road rage in Greensboro, a mom stabbed in High Point. We’ve seen too many recent examples of violence in the Triad that investigators say started with “petty disagreements.”

So 2 Wants To Know set out to find strategies to stay safe if someone picks a fight with you. We asked Body Language expert Blanca Cobb and School of the Arts students to walk us through reenactments of real-life fights in the Triad that led to violence to find ways to stop them.

Don't tell them to calm down

"When someone is angry at you and she's inching forward which is a natural tendency, your first reaction was to say calm down. That inflames somebody," Cobb said. "It's more of empathizing. I hear that you're on your way to work. I didn't mean to run into your car."

Instead, try this: "I Want to understand what you’re saying. Would you mind slowing down, so I can be clear about what you need."

Research has shown that getting someone to slow down and breathe will actually make them less angry.

Watch how you stand

Cobb says to turn your palms up. It makes you less of a threat.

"Think of it like a puppy rolling over on their back," she said.

Also as you're moving away from an angry person tilt your body at an angle. Blanca says straight on is too confrontational.

Watch their face

"Did you see that nose flare? That look of disgust. That is an indication that someone is getting really really angry," Cobb said.

So what do you do if you see that?

"What you would do is you would back off," Cobb siad.

And that's the bottom line. If they get loud, try a softer response. Remember that standing your ground and fighting back can make the situation turn violent in a flash.

Bonus: Problems at work

Have a co-worker or boss that's always standing over your desk? Cobb says to invite them to pull up a chair or you stand up too. It's about power dynamics.

