WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — $2.97 doesn't seem like a whole lot to spend on dinner, that's not even three items off the dollar menu. But that amount is what The Second Harvest Food Bank can provide a balanced meal to one of your neighbors.

In Forsyth County alone, there are 58,000 people who are food insecure, meaning, they don't know where their next meal will come from. You can change those numbers.

the Second Harvest Food Bank's Empty Bowls event allow you to pick a handmade pottery bowl and fill it with soups donated by local restaurants.

Here is how you help: go to dinner or lunch at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem. I'll be there for Tuesday's dinner from 5 to 7pm and Wednesday, Eric Chilton and Tracey McCain will be serving up lunch from 11am to 2pm.