GREENSBORO, N.C. — You put in your direct deposit information, but the IRS portal still isn’t showing you your payment date? Fortune.com figured out the processing time on the IRS portal and when you should check back to find out when your money is coming to your bank account.

Apparently, it's a Tuesday before noon to Saturday thing. That’s right, it’s all about the timing.

Here's the example:

If you entered your direct deposit details into the get my payment form by noon Tuesday, April 28, then you should be able to check back and see your payment date by Saturday, May 2.

But, if you did it AFTER noon on Tuesday, you won't see a payment date until May 9.

Tanya Rivera - WFMY News 2

