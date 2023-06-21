DISCOUNTS! Check out all the ways to save money if you have a college ID card or email address

Some of the discounts are once a year, others are anytime you check out.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — College life can be stressful - loans, textbooks, and living on a budget can take a toll. The good news: There are lots of discounts for students, but sometimes you have to know where to look to find them. Consumer Reports has compiled a list of year-round student discounts that can ease the financial burden.

"Students can get at least 10% to 15% off everything from retail to entertainment to food, unlocking hundreds of dollars in discounts," said Margot Gilman, Consumer Reports.

Some food stores and restaurants offer 10% off, but delivery services like Uber Eats and DoorDash, also have deals.

TECH ITEMS

Apple and Samsung offer discounts on certain smart products, while the Adobe Creative Cloud Plan gives 60% t off to students for the first year.

CELL PHONE PLANS AND INTERNET

AT&T offers college students and staff a $10 discount per month per phone line. Verizon offers college student discounts for both wireless ($10 a month) and home internet service (up to $10 in savings a month).

ENTERTAINMENT

If you need a study break hit the entertainment deals with HULU, Apple Music, YouTube, Spotify, and Pandora all offer savings, some between 50% to 75%, and most of the keep the discount for the four years of college.

AMAZON PRIME STUDENT OFFER

For $7.49 a month, college students get Amazon Prime Student for video and music along with free delivery and deals on flights and hotels. BTW, there is a free 6-month trial.

"Keep in mind students normally have to verify their status with an academic or dot-EDU email or with proof of enrollment," said Gilman.

CLOTHING AND HOME ITEMS

For discounts on clothes look no further than Levi’s, Madewell, J.Crew, Nike, and Target. Check the fine print, some of these discounts are good once a year, others are good every time you check out or every 30 days.