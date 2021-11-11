Veterans get discounts every day in NC! Check out the Thank A Vet program.

Freebies and discounts for veterans with the Thank A Vet discount card is available in 30+ NC counties.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Veterans Day, you see a lot of posts thanking our servicemen and women past and present, but what about the rest of the year?

“We were looking for a practical idea that we could operate locally and we came upon this concept where a veteran could come and file their DD 214 with us and we would give them a discount card,” said Jeff Thigpen, Guilford County Register of Deeds.

This discount card is free. Veterans can get it by going to their county’s Register of Deeds office. You will need your DD 214 to get it. If you don’t have it, the office can help you get the info. The Register of Deeds office is open Monday through Friday. In Guilford County, there are specific times to go to the office, so make sure you look up the info for your county.

Guilford County was the first county to start the program, but there are at least 30 counties around North Carolina that have this Thank A Vet discount card program.





Vets can use their discount card at local businesses. In Guilford County, for example, there are 400 businesses participating, everything from restaurants, auto supply, hardware, clothing stores, pet shops, travel agencies.

“If you're a veteran go out and get it. If you're a business, we have 400 businesses we want 1,000! This month of November, the Thank A Vet business of the month is Autozone, and 11 of their locations are providing 10% discounts,” said Thigpen.