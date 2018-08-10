One of the more common calls to the 2 wants to know office are about apartments with bed bugs. The problem is that homeowner's insurance doesn't cover them, renter's insurance doesn't cover them, and your landlord doesn't have to pay to treat them. So here are a few myths you need to forget about when it comes to handling these pests.

Myth #1 : A foam mattress means you don't have to worry about bed bugs Truth: Bed bugs can't live inside the mattress but they can still hide in the cracks of your bed frame or other places.

: A foam mattress means you don't have to worry about bed bugs Myth #2 : Bed bugs can only travel on fabric. Truth: Bed bugs can travel up walls, down hallways, and through outlets. If you live in a multi-unit building and someone nearby has bed bugs, you'll want to call an exterminator to see if any of them have snuck into your place.

: Bed bugs can only travel on fabric. Myth #3 : If you get bed bugs, you'll need to throw out everything. Truth: Here is some good news. Bed bugs only wind up everywhere during a massive infestation. If you do have bed bugs, you will probably need to run a few things through the dryer and box them up. Once your home is treated professionally, your home should be okay.

