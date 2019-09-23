GREENSBORO, N.C. — October 1, 2020. This is the deadline for you to have a Real ID. It seems like a long time off but over the next 374 days, the lines at the DMV will get longer.

RELATED: TANYA'S SECRET TO NOT WAITING IN THE DMV LINE

So far, the state has issued 1.4 million Real ID’s. That's about 19% of drivers. For some contrast, in Florida, 90% of drivers have their Real ID.

How is that possible? They've been issuing Real ID's for more than 10 years.

WHY YOU NEED A REAL ID.

One of the biggest problems people run into when getting their Real ID is not bringing the right documents. A passport or military ID will do. But without that you need a combination of a social security card, birth certificate or tax documents. And for married women, a marriage certificate verifying their name change.

WFMY

Now that you have the right documents, make an appointment. Really. Don’t stand in line for hours. Get in and get out in 30 minutes. In NC, don't call your local DMV to make the appointment all the appointments are done through the main DMV number 919-715-7000.





Here's the other trick: you don't have to go to the DMV in your county or down the street from you. For example, the DMV closest to work was actually the one with the earliest openings for me-- so be flexible in where you go!