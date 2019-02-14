GREENSBORO, N.C. — So, you have a car… which means it needs an emissions inspection every year, right? Nope. Just because you have a car doesn’t mean it must be taken for an inspection every year.

In fact, starting last year North Carolina increased the list of counties that no longer require an emissions test. In the fall of 2018 the Environmental Protection Agency approved a reduction in North Carolina counties required to perform yearly emissions tests.

This year 78 counties will no longer require the annual test. 52 counties did not require the test going back to 2006 but 26 additional counties were recently added.

The counties closest to us in Greensboro that were added to the list include Chatham, Orange, Stanly, Stokes, Surry and Wilkes.

Cars with less than 70,000 miles and manufactured within three years of this year are also exempt.

By law, a motor vehicle must pass an annual safety inspection before it can be registered in North Carolina or the registration renewed.

Emissions will still be required in 22 counties including Alamance, Guilford, Forsyth and Rockingham.

